Realtor.com lists Swansboro as one of 10 Most Affordable Beach Towns for Homebuyers, 2021

NEW YORK — Realtor.com has selected “The Friendliest City by the Sea” among its list of the 10 Most Affordable Beach Towns for Homebuyers, 2021.

Swansboro came in at No. 5 on the list, which was topped by Atlantic Beach, N.J. and also included Myrtle Beach. The website said the list was determined after “we crunched the numbers to find the nation’s best affordable beach towns—the ones that offer plenty of ocean access, lots of fun things to do, and affordable prices for those who want to kick back on the sandy shores on a budget. These places tended to be smaller spots on the East Coast with a few notable exceptions.”

The numbers were compiled through median home list prices of more than 1,300 towns in the United States. Realtor.com only chose one city or town per state.

Here’s what was listed for Swansboro:

5. Swansboro, NC

Median home list price: $310,050

Long known as “The Friendly City by the Sea,” Swansboro is surrounded by fishing communities and charming historic towns full of locally owned shops and restaurants. Visitors enjoy the welcoming atmosphere and are often inspired to move there themselves, says local real estate broker Ginger Weaver Robles, of Southern Coast Realty Group.

Situated near several military bases, Swansboro is also six miles from the beautiful Emerald Isle beaches. And it’s just a 10-minute boat trip from Hammocks Beach State Park, which features a 4-mile-long undeveloped barrier island, marshes, and a maritime forest.

“Our real estate market is different,” Robles says. “We have the benefit of continuous military moves, people moving to the coast or just off of the island to retire. [We have] people purchasing second homes and people that visit our area from states both north and south of North Carolina that fall in love and choose to relocate here.”

Single-family homes are mostly what new residents will find, including townhouses, ranches, cottages, and two-story abodes. This home listed at $277,000 is minutes from local beaches and golf courses.

