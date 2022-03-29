BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County woman is using faith and love to make her dream a reality.

“Seeing somebody fed and not hungry. That is love,” said Katie Nixon, CEO and executive of Chef of The Crumb.

Nixon describes her organization and what she does as one, “Which focuses on giving a free breakfast and dinner to anybody in need … I just want to feed people. I just want to help the people around me.”

Nixon said she resonates with the people she reaches because she’s been there herself.

“When I was in high school, I had a drug addiction that left me at one point homeless, and you know, I’ve gotten to a point in my life now where 14 years clean, I’ve seen more things, and I understand what it’s like to be on the other side of that lifestyle,” Nixon said.

What happened to her inspired her to start her nonprofit.

“I can see that there’s a way out,” Nixon said. “And there’s a way to help people. If I can provide you a meal and show you that somebody cares enough to help you turn your life around, and there’s no stigma and asking for help. I want to do that.”

Nixon said that her secret ingredient in each meal is a prayer.

“I have asked God to bless that meal,” Nixon said. “And that if all I can do is bless this meal and hope that this nourishes you, it gave you some strength to get through whatever you’re about to walk into.”

When asked what the word “remarkable” means to her, she said, “At the end of the day, when I have taken things that nobody wanted and turned that into a meal and I have watched somebody walk out with a full belly. That is remarkable. And the joy that it gives me. That is remarkable,” Nixon said.