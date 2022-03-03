WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) — Rep. Greg Murphy led a moment of silence Thursday morning at the U.S. House of Representatives for the victims of February’s Carteret County plane crash.

Murphy led a congressional delegation from North Carolina who joined him at the main floor podium during the moment of silence. After making his prepared remarks and asking for the moment, it was observed.

Murphy's full statement is also below.

Remarks as prepared for delivery:

“Mr. Speaker, on Sunday, February 13th a catastrophic tragedy took place in a close-knit Eastern North Carolina community.

A small plane carrying eight passengers, including four teenagers, crashed into the Atlantic Ocean about four miles east of Drum Inlet. Tragically, all eight North Carolinians perished in the crash.

There are no words to describe the pain and devastation that our community has felt in the weeks following this tragic accident. Yet through this heartbreak, we have been moved by the outpouring of love and support from those across North Carolina.

We cannot thank our first responders, U.S. Coast Guard, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, state agencies, and community members enough for coming together in support of the families impacted by this heartbreaking tragedy.

Members of our community have participated in many loving tributes to honor those we lost. I am grateful to the volunteers, ministries, students, teachers, parents, grandparents, friends, and classmates who are helping to provide aid, support, and comfort to Down East residents. Your selflessness and commitment to others is to be commended, and I honor your service.

We will always remember the beloved North Carolinians whom we lost:

Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, Sea Level, NC

Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, Sea Level, NC

Jeffrey Worthington Rawls, 28, Greenville, NC

Ernest “Teen” Rawls, pilot, 67, Greenville, NC

Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, Sea Level, NC

Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, Atlantic, NC

Noah Lee Styron, 15, Cedar Island, NC

Michael Daily Shepard, 15, Atlantic, NC

Mr. Speaker, I respectfully ask for a moment of silence to remember those who perished on that fateful day.”