ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents and town officials gathered via Zoom on Wednesday to witness the future of Atlantic Beach.

The three finalists in their boardwalk design competition gave the details of their plans. The three firms selected were finalists out of a pool of 50 applications from around the world.

“We know now as a jury we’ve got a difficult decision to make, but we have three world-class designs and any one of the three would have our bar boardwalk be certainly the best boardwalk in North Carolina now beyond,” says Trace Cooper, mayor of Atlantic Beach.

Officials with the town plan to post each of the finalists’ designs online for the public to see and give their feedback. They’re hoping to make a final decision during the first week of May.