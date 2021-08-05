Rising floodwater raises concerns among Sutton Street residents in Cape Carteret

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents on Sutton Street in the area of Star Hill Golf Club in Carteret County say it has been a fight for years to get someone to fix ongoing rising water in the area when it rains.

Nancy Gurganus has lived on the street for about 20 years. Wednesday, she said she had three feet of water form in her backyard along with overflowing waters on Sutton Street.

She said, as of five years ago, she became passionate to get something done about it but has had no luck. Gurganus is disabled. She says she is nervous that if something were to happen, EMS services wouldn’t be able to reach her.

“The EMS workers have to get through the water with a stretcher to get to you? I mean what? I don’t get it,” she said.

Sarah Wax lives a couple of homes down from Gurganus. She sits on the town’s planning board and said she has seen firsthand how it is affecting residents.

“It can cause structural damage as well to homes and driveways,” Wax said. “You can see the crack right here in my driveway from some of the settling. the rain causes with our sandy soil.”

Wax said people who live on the street are scheduled to speak at the commissioners’ meeting about their struggles on Monday.

9OYS reached out to both the Town of Cape Carteret and the board at Star Hill Golf Club. General Manager of the club, Carl Beaman, said the issue is turned over to the Town of Cape Carteret and said “the problem is the town’s drain off is two feet higher than the property.”

The Town of Cape Carteret’s response is below.

“I have attached a letter that was sent to Star Hill Golf Course on February 18, 2021, following the Board of Commissioners February 8, 2021 meeting. The attached letter represents the Town’s stance on this matter and reflects the efforts the Town has put forth in trying to reach a viable solution to address the flooding issues,” said Town Manager Zachary Steffey.

LETTER: