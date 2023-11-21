PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. – Santa by the Sea has brought a bit of the North Pole to the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores for a decade, and the tradition continues from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

The highlight of the magical daytime event is when children, one by one, tell Santa their holiday wishes. Round out the memories with crafts, treats, stories with Mrs. Claus, a reindeer food-mixing station, and cookie decorating.

“It’s so rewarding to be part of this annual holiday event that has been going strong since 2013,” said Kerri Sommer, Aquarium special events coordinator. “From the decorations and photo opportunities to the sweets shop and activities throughout the Aquarium, we enjoy sharing this magical day with our visitors. It’s a special way to bring the holiday spirit to our community.”

This year, the event will have booths featuring community partners providing additional activities, crafts, or treats for participants.

Tickets to the event are in addition to the regular ticket and membership price and can be purchased online in advance. Parents and adults who are not participating in the indoor holiday event but are taking a child to the event need only pay the regular admission fee. Santa by the Sea event bag is $9.95 per participant and includes a photo with Santa, all the holiday games, take-home crafts and ornaments, and special treats. The last ticket for the event will be sold for 4 p.m. to allow those participants enough time to enjoy the activities, which end at 5 p.m.

General admission prices are $12.95 for adults ages 13-61, $11.95 for seniors ages 62 and older, $11.95 for military, $10.95 for children ages 3-12, and for ages 2 and younger and N.C. Aquarium Society Members’ admission is free. North Carolina EBT cardholders can also book online tickets. Taxes are not included in prices.