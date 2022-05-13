EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a boat washed ashore here around 3 p.m. Friday.

Lt. Kyle Van Althuis of the NC Wildlife Resources Commission said it is believed that the boat operator is the only person missing — no passengers. The missing person is a male in his early-to-mid 50s. His family has been notified. The Coast Guard is conducting a search. The Wildlife Resources Commission, Coast guard and Division of Marine Fisheries are working together on the investigation.

