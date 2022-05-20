EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — The 18th Annual Beach Bike Poker Run is Saturday.

The E Club in Emerald Isle raises thousands of dollars for the Semper Fi Odyssey Camp. The funds raised help to send kids of Wounded Warriors and other Marines and Sailors to a camp in Pennsylvania.

The camp matches local kids with area high school students to begin a year-long mentoring program. It teaches leadership skills, coping and anxiety management and builds a trusted relationship with another older military child. The mentoring program continues after the camp with several in-person events and personal contact throughout the school year.

Registration runs through at 1:30 p.m. and the bicycles will leave at 2 pm. The E Club is located at 8102 Emerald Dr. in Emerald Isle.