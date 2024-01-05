ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – The Town of Atlantic Beach postponed its annual Smoke on the Water bonfire due to high winds last week, but Friday night, it was all ablaze for the Crystal Coast tradition.

The bonfire got started around 6 p.m. with people from throughout the area expected to gather to celebrate the beginning of 2024.

“The fire burns hot and bright really quickly, and then kind of calms down. So it’s usually a couple of hours worth of bonfire,” said Morgan Gilbert, director of Recreation, Communications, and Special Events for the town.

With thousands in attendance, people were able to enjoy time with one another, as well as live entertainment with musician Robert McDuffy.

“I think we should definitely stick around for the beach for a while. But I’m looking forward to the live music especially,” said one visitor from Raleigh, Matt Barczak.

If people wanted more than just some s’mores, restaurants like The Bite at the Box were open later than normal.

“Seeing as it is technically our off-season, anytime we can host an event that would bring people over to Atlantic Beach, it benefits our businesses,” said Gilbert. “They’re great about offering specials, staying open later than they normally would, offering special items. So I think they’re really excited to have the crowds here.”

Davis Beachwear is another store that was anticipating a busy evening.

“Come in, look around, take some of that Christmas money and get some deals here,” said Patricia Davis, co-owner of Davis Beachwear. “We’ve got some deals like 75% off, which we don’t usually do, first time during the year and so don’t miss out on it.”

This event is a favorite for locals and an exciting first time for visitors.

“I’m just looking forward to meeting new people, having a good time, and then trying to get out of the cold,” said another first-time bonfire attendee, Chris Ascher.