Solo Summer Clean-up program searching for student volunteers

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The Summer Solo Clean-up program through Carteret Big Sweep is recruiting students to clean up litter from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend at beach accesses.

Many students are not able to get community service hours needed for classes, so Carteret Big Sweep is reaching out to students specifically. Essentially, Carteret Big Sweep is doing two things to help our community: Providing community service opportunities, while advancing our cleanup efforts. Students are being asked to commit a minimum of 25 volunteer hours between Memorial Day and Labor Day Weekend.

This will be a solo effort and students will be assigned busy sections of beach to clean. All equipment for a safe and effective cleanup will be provided. This type of solo effort cleanup will provide needed social distancing, while allowing for cleanup efforts to continue.

Scheduled monthly roadside cleanups, across the county, will be held on the 3rd Saturday of each month, at 9 a.m. Cleanups will be held on major roadways where we have seen an increase in debris. The next monthly cleanup will be held on Harkers Island Rd and will meet in the parking lot at Core Sound Waterfowl Museum at 9 a.m. on April 17.

The mission of Carteret Big Sweep is to educate the public on litter hoping to motivate them to take action by doing their part to remove litter one cleanup at a time. We work year-round with volunteer groups that are often businesses, civic organizations, neighborhoods, youth, families and other groups or individuals. Our efforts remove litter before it can cause harm to humans, wildlife and the environment. Carteret Big Sweep provides educational opportunities on waste reduction, recycling, and other alternatives to the landfill such as composting and vermicomposting.

If you would like more information on these projects or dates and locations for upcoming events, contact Dee Smith at dee_edwards-smith@ncsu.edu or visit Facebook at @carteretbigsweep.