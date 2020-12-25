Something big brewing with new Starbucks coming to Cape Carteret

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) — Cape Carteret is welcoming a new business in town for coffee and cappuccino enthusiasts.

The town board approved the commercial site plan for a Starbucks at Carteret’s Crossing Shopping Center along NC Hwy. 24. The site used to be home to a bank.

Contstruction crews are set to demolish the old building soon. Town officials said this is a catalyst for more businesses to come to the area.

“I think it’s a really good sign for the area,” said Town Manager Zach Steffey. “I think it shows that we have a strong resilient economy in this region, and I think it’s a good sign for the town that shows we’ve taken a lot of steps to try to promote growth in the town, and to attract new businesses.”

The property owner signed Starbucks to a lease, with plans to open by early next fall.