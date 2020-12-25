Something big brewing with new Starbucks coming to Cape Carteret

Crystal Coast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) — Cape Carteret is welcoming a new business in town for coffee and cappuccino enthusiasts.

The town board approved the commercial site plan for a Starbucks at Carteret’s Crossing Shopping Center along NC Hwy. 24. The site used to be home to a bank.

Contstruction crews are set to demolish the old building soon. Town officials said this is a catalyst for more businesses to come to the area.

“I think it’s a really good sign for the area,” said Town Manager Zach Steffey. “I think it shows that we have a strong resilient economy in this region, and I think it’s a good sign for the town that shows we’ve taken a lot of steps to try to promote growth in the town, and to attract new businesses.”

The property owner signed Starbucks to a lease, with plans to open by early next fall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV