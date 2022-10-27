RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57.

The brothers were found dead on Aug. 3, 2022, inside their home on Fulcher Avenue in Atlantic. They were found after a health care aide asked for a welfare check when she arrived there and they did not come to their door. Pathologists ruled the deaths a double homicide.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said in a September press conference that the crime scene indicated the homicide was a violent attack involving more than one person. An initial $30,000 reward was offered for information in the case.

“This is a tremendous burden you will carry with you day in and day out,” Buck said in reference to the perpetrators. “But not knowing when it will end for you. The knowing anxiety of when your luck will run out. And your judgment day comes.”

Anyone with information concerning this case should contact the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400, Carteret County Crime Stoppers at 252-726-4636 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.