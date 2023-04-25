MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The second annual Steer Your Career Fair took place in Carteret County Tuesday morning.

Students across the county were given the chance to learn about different job fields in the community. Fifth graders from all the schools in the district came through to learn about all the different careers. They got to meet professionals from local electric companies, emergency services and even the National Weather Service.

“It was very cool, and it was also like opening up my mind to see for different things to see maybe what I want to be or more,” said student Cate-Hill Binkley.

Organizers added it’s important to let kids know about different career options at an early age.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to get out and ask questions about the different occupations within these businesses, and just expose them to as much about not only the career but what they do in their career,” said the director of Career and Technical Education for Carteret County Public Schools, Allison Dees.