MOREHEAD CITY, N.C., (PRNewswire/WNCT) — The vital restoration of Sugarloaf Island, Morehead City’s protective barrier island, has officially commenced, supported by $6.6 million in NC state legislative funding.

This significant financial injection is set to play a crucial role in addressing the alarming erosion of the island, which has been under threat with each passing storm, jeopardizing its protective capabilities for Morehead City.

A ceremony was held Wednesday morning to mark the start of the project.

The support of North Carolina Senator Norman Sanderson and State Representatives Celeste Cairns and Pat McElraft has been instrumental in securing the funding. Their commitment ensures that expert teams will now focus on advanced shoreline stabilization techniques, blending shoreline enhancement with public utility and natural habitat restoration.

Aquatic restoration experts Sea & Shoreline, the North Carolina Coastal Federation, The Town of Morehead City, Quible & Associates, Sandbar Oyster Company and East Carolina University have spent the last two years studying, designing, planning, and permitting this project to restore and protect the island.

A notable component of this plan and project are Wave Attenuation Devices. With over 300 of the proposed 1,200 devices already constructed, these offshore breakwater devices are designed to counter erosion by diffusing wave energy, assisting in the reformation of the shoreline through sand accretion, supporting seagrass growth to enhance water quality, and creating essential fish habitat. This living shoreline project will also include the installation of seagrass planting units, salt marsh plants, and oyster reefs, and is expected to be complete by mid-2024.

The widespread advantages of this initiative encompass:

Countering erosion, rebuilding the shoreline

Amplifying the coastal resilience of Morehead City

Expanding fish habitats, leading to enhanced fishing opportunities

Boosting ecotourism

Improving seagrass presence and overall water quality

Preventing the loss of trees and shorebird habitat

Augmenting carbon sequestration

“The rejuvenation and resiliency of our island have been long-standing objectives for our town,” Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones said. “With the recent financial backing from the NC State Legislature, our aspirations are now within reach. We’re excited that this project is now coming to life.”

“The commencement of this restoration is a testament to collaborative efforts, and it marks the beginning of an era of enhanced environmental protection for the island, the town, and its inhabitants,” said Dr. Lexia Weaver of the North Carolina Coastal Federation.