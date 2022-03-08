BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A suicide prevention seminar will be held Tuesday at Ann Street United Methodist Church.

The event runs from 6-8 p.m. and is open to the community. The church is hoping to bring awareness to the issue and bring the number of suicides down in their community. According to the church, Carteret County ranks among the highest in North Carolina for suicides.

In 2020, it’s reported 45,000 people committed suicide in the US, including 22 veterans per day, a 45% increase in the past five years.

“As a church, we have sponsored veteran services for the past year in terms of working with homeless people,” said Curt Barry, member and volunteer at the church. “And so, we were motivated to it as a fact that we had a few veterans in Carteret County commit suicide during the winter.”

