PELLETIER, N.C. (WNCT) — A suicide situation that was taking place Wednesday night at a home in Carteret County later turned into an active battle to put out a fire where the negotiations were taking place.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck confirmed to WNCT’s Claire Curry just after 9 p.m. that negotiations were underway with a person who threatened to commit suicide. The situation began after a welfare call came in around 6:30 p.m.

The situation was unfolding at a home on Whitehouse Fork Road, just east of NC Hwy. 58. Buck later said the individual threatened to pour gasoline in the house where he was at and set it on fire. He also said the home did not belong to the suicide suspect and was a rental.

Deputies secured the area and fire crews from Western Carteret Fire & EMS Department and Emerald Isle Fire Department were called in to assist, Buck said. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was also called in to assist.

(Video from viewer Scott Benford)

Just before 10 p.m., a fire broke out inside the home, prompting firefighters to step in to battle the blaze, which could be seen from miles away. Video from viewer Scott Benford that was sent to Curry just before 10 p.m. showed the massive fire taking place at the home.

Buck said members of the Special Response Team were able to pull the suicide suspect out of the home. He was taken to Carteret Health Care for treatment of his injuries and a mental health evaluation. Charges were pending against the suspect, who was not named.

Buck said nobody else was in the home and there was no threat to residents in the area. Roads were closed leading to the home during the situation.