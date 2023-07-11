BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WNCT) — Folks along the Crystal Coast are picking up their farm fresh produce as summer continues.

One stop for many is the famous Bogue Sound watermelons. The seeds were planted in April and were ready for picking by late June, making this summer just a little bit sweeter.

“Bogue Sound watermelons are known far away. Bout anywhere you go someone can you mention Bogue Sound watermelon. And they know exactly what you’re talking about.” said Alan Willis, co-owner of Willis Farm in Newport.

Farmer Alan Willis is the president of the Bogue Sound Watermelon Growers Association. He says these popular melons are known because of their high sugar content due to the location of where they are grown.

“The sandy soil well-drained soil that we have here in Carteret County, along with the sunshine and the sea breeze … it’s a whole lot sweeter,” Willis said.

Willis said they tend to pick their watermelons every day, constantly checking on them and restocking their produce stands.

“We have to start the seedlings out in the greenhouse and grow our plants to a transplantable size then come to the field when the weather gets warm enough,” said Willis.

With options of seeded, seedless, and yellow Bogue Sound watermelons, sales have been going well so far this season.

“We have a lot of folks that plan to vacation around the Bogue Sound watermelons so they can take some back home with them.”

One local to the area says he’s been buying Bogue Sound watermelons for over 30 years, and refuses to buy anything else.

“Best you’ve ever had, they make your hands sticky. They’re so good and sweet. Bogue Sound, you can’t beat them. Nowhere,” said Tommy Haynes, who lives in Mill Creek.

Willis adds that the Bogue Sound watermelon season will continue on until just after Labor Day.