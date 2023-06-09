Editor’s note: As an extension to our weekly Summer Ventures series, we’re including several of the most iconic lighthouses in our state. From Cape Lookout to Currituck, you’ll learn more about these places and see what makes them so special, too.

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Cape Lookout Lighthouse can be seen from the shore of Harkers Island, but a ride on the ferry brings visitors to the base of the structure.

From there they can choose to climb the lighthouse for a bird’s eye view, look for shells along the shoreline or swim in the ocean. There are areas available for camping in the park, fishing and kayaking.

The lighthouse’s neighboring island, Shackelford Banks, is home to several wild horses. Visitors can walk around the island to get a glimpse of them. Their appearance isn’t guaranteed, but Toering said that it’s common to see them grazing or walking around.

Ranger-guided tours are also available. National Seashore Park Ranger Nathan Toering said that is the best way to ensure a horse sighting.