SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Local officials are working to resolve an issue that has been troubling residents for years.

Flooding along South Shore Drive in Surf City is preventing people from travelling in and out of Topsail Beach.

The South Shore Stormwater Feasibility Study looks at ways to reduce flooding, and with new funding, the town is ready to get started.

“We went back and looked at historical rainfall data, and we’re able to really pinpoint the events in which, you know, is causing this nuisance flooding,” said Town Manager Kyle Breuer.

He said they will be installing a new infiltration chamber system that collects the water and releases it back into the ground.

Breuer added that over the years, officials have received multiple calls about flooding being an issue for cars and pedestrians on the road.

“That was occurring, probably about four or five times a year, where it was actually causing major disruptions,” said Breuer.

Ryan Starky, a 10-year resident of the area, said the issue has been prevalent for a long time.

“Driving to work, I would usually see a bunch of neighborhoods that would be flooded,” said Starky. “Especially during hurricane season, it would get really bad. Some days, I wouldn’t even be able to drive through and I would have to call off work.”

The town will be using $800,000 in grants from the Golden Leaf Foundation and North Carolina Emergency Management to fund their efforts.

“We’re just happy to be able to move forward with the project and then be able to monitor the results,” said Breuer.

He added they’re looking forward to partnering with the North Carolina Department of Transportation and WK Dickson to help improve their resiliency.

Breuer said that there will be a meeting next week to discuss exactly when the project will start, and hopes it will be finished by the end of the year.