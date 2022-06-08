SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City officials are waiting on approval to begin the construction of a new dune with the help of the Army Corps of Engineers.

Surf City Town Manager Kyle Brewer said it’s a win-win situation. Not only do they get to prioritize protecting the beaches, it’s also bringing excitement to the area. Brewer said the project analysis began back in the 2000s but didn’t get funding approved from Congress until 2019.

Brewer added that originally the project was in collaboration with other towns along the beach strand until increasing costs caused conflict.

“The project was a partnership between Surf City and North Topsail Beach,” Brewer said. “Last July, North Topsail Beach made a decision to pull out of the project.”

Since then, David Connolly with the Army Corps of Engineers said they had to revisit their plan.

“Is there still a benefit cost ratio, meaning, were we still protecting enough businesses, residences and utilities to move forward on a smaller project? And we felt that we were,” Connolly said.

Brewer and Connolly are waiting for approval to move on with their project to protect the community.

“Our dune system is our number one asset in any sort of storm protection,” Brewer said. “And, you know, it’s our number one resiliency tool.”

“It’s better to construct a beach prior to a storm hitting to protect all those all that infrastructure rather than going back following a storm when things are destroyed and trying to repair everything,” Connolly said.

They are hoping to get started as soon as possible.

“There’s certain limiting factors, sea turtle moratoriums that are in place at this time of year,” Brewer said. “So, you know, it would be our hope that we can get a project started this fall.”