MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Morehead City Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that happened earlier this week.

Police arrested Anastasia Busacco, 30, of Morehead City, for Felony Hit and Run on Wednesday, following a fatal accident earlier in the week. The arrest comes after an investigation into an incident where officials said she hit a person on a mobility scooter. The incident happened on the 2300 block of Bridges Street, early Tuesday morning.

The crash resulted in the death of Albert Jones, Jr., 79, of Morehead City. Busacco was being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.