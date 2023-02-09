CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspects they said were involved in the attempted breaking and entering of a business on Wednesday.

Three people can be seen in the two videos. The individuals are wanted by the sheriff’s office for questioning for an attempted breaking and entering at Neuse Sports Shop at 1021 Cedar Point Blvd. in Cedar Point, which occurred Wednesday at approximately 10:30 pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (252) 728-8400.