Swansboro Arts Council makes sure that youth continue their passion for art through their first scholarship event

SWANSBORO, N.C (WNCT) – The Seaside Arts Council in Swansboro is hosting its first annual Beach Ball event on January 27.

Their scholarship program was created over five years ago. Will Baker from the Seaside Arts Council said, “The process for high school students is we require students to submit an essay and recommendation from teachers or staff Croatan and Swansboro high schools.”

CLICK HERE to watch a video promoting the event

The intent of the scholarships is to help promote the arts among the youth and support the continuation of the arts for those students who want to continue in the arts to further their education.

To attend the event, an individual ticket costs $40 and a corporate table costs $300 for eight seats. The ticket price includes dinner, music and automatic entry to win a 3-night staycation in a beachfront home.

All the proceeds from the event will go towards the scholarship. Click here to learn more and to order tickets.