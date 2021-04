SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire that broke out at home on Monday damaged a room in the home.

Swansboro Fire responded to 906 Morganser Dr. to a report of a house fire Monday afternoon. The fire was put out quickly and was mainly contained to one room. There were no injuries.

Officials believe a candle was the cause of the first but were still investigating Monday afternoon, Swansboro Mayor John Davis said to WNCT’ Kayla Schmidt.