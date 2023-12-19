SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Mayor John Davis and the Board of Commissioners have hired Jonathan Barlow to serve as Interim Manager during its search to replace Town Manager Paula Webb, who retired effective December 8.

Mr. Barlow has a Master in Public Administration, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science/Criminal Justice and has held several manager positions throughout North Carolina. He served as interim Town Manager for the Town of Swansboro in 2019 after the resignation of Town Manager J. Scott Chase. He most recently served as Interim Manager for the Town of Louisburg.

Terms of Mr. Barlow’s contract with the Town of Swansboro will be provided during the January 9 board meeting.