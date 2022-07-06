SWANSBORO, N.C (WNCT) – The USMC 2d ANGLICO and partner nation’s representatives will be conducting a communication training exercise in and around Swansboro that cannot be replicated on Camp Lejeune, officials said in an email Wednesday.

Town officials said the training opportunities will help to build proficiency in urban CAS communication procedures and build interoperability with partner nations’ military forces.

The training exercises will take place from July 11-14 from noon to 9 p.m. There will be unmarked government vehicles and each will be carrying unarmed Marines with a couple of Finland Marines in civilian clothes.

They will be driving to various locations in Swansboro and stop for a few minutes to conduct hand-held radio communication with rotary or jet aircraft that will be passing overhead. The aircraft will remain high enough to minimize noise concerns and the impact on the civilian population will be very minimal.