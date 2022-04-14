SWANSBORO, N.C. — Swansboro will hold its annual Clean Sweep event from April 25-29.

What items can be disposed of during Clean Sweep?

Old furniture

Electronics (No Computers or TVs)

Pet carriers

Pet bedding

Old bicycle

Old grills (No propane tanks)

What items can NOT be disposed of during Clean Sweep?

White goods (washer, dryer, freezer, refrigerators, microwaves)

Used tires

Light bulbs

Oil

Grease

Paint

Batteries

Any other toxic or hazardous materials

(Town of Swansboro photo)

As the town enters the tourist season, officials ask to not put items on the curbside until at least April 21 to keep things looking fresh and neat. There will be two dumpsters located at the public works department outside the gate on Fifth Street. These dumpsters will be removed on April 29.

There will also not be any personnel available to assist with loading and unloading of items which are dropped off.