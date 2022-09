SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Swansboro will be doing its part to remember the events that took place on Sept. 11.

On September 17, the organization Tunnel to Towers will host a 5K run and Walk in Swansboro. The event will be held at Swansboro Municipal Park on 830 Main Street Extension.

The 5K and Run will honor Stephen Siller, a September 11 hero. The event will also honor the sacrifices of the United States first responders and military heroes.

For more info and registration, click here.