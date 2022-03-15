SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Swansboro The town is being awarded money to preserve some of the community’s history.

A grant from the state Historic Preservation Office will be used to update the town’s previous 30-year-old architectural survey of the historic district.

“A lot of the properties have been either demolished or moved or otherwise might have been significantly modified, since the original survey so a new survey will provide an updated inventory of those properties,” said Swansboro Town Planner Jennifer Ansel.

Ansel said they started some fieldwork last week and added they need to have everything wrapped up by September.