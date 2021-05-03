Swansboro town hall reopens after COVID-19 pandemic

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Swansboro’s town hall opened again on Monday to serve the public months after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Administrative offices have been closed since​ mid-summer but have been seeing people by appointment only since. Swansboro Mayor John Davis said they are excited for this new change.

“We are very excited to be able to open our doors and letting the general public in,” Davis said. “I think we were very successful in mitigated .. by doing it by appointments, but I think as (Gov. Roy Cooper) has allowed us to move forward, it is better to get that better person-in-person contact.”

Town hall will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be open on Fridays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Officials are still asking people to follow COVID-19 protocols and to wear a mask indoors.