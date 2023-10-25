SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – After months of discussion, the Town of Swansboro board of commissioners unanimously voted earlier this week against the idea of a downtown social district.

With lots of local restaurants and shops along the Swansboro waterfront, some believed a social district would benefit them all, but others strongly opposed it.

The board of commissioners has been discussing a social district in the friendly city by the sea since March. On Monday, they made their decision.

“The plan was just a little over the top, and so we kind of went back and forth,” said Mayor John Davis.

Businesses in the area felt the same way.

“I do think that it was brought as a way to benefit the town. And it’s unfortunate, everyone couldn’t get what they wanted,” said the owner of Dini’s Martinis, Emily Dini.

The mayor said that many residents in the downtown area were against the idea.

“I think that a lot of us businesses and homeowners that do live locally, downtown, there is an expectation of what we feel like our town should be,” said Dini. “Any plan that comes up to us, if it doesn’t have all of our stamp of approval and our say in it, there’s always going to be something that’s not going to work for us.”

The town looked at the other communities in the area that have implemented social districts, like Greenville and Washington, but believe their businesses work well together already and the change isn’t needed.

“Usually towns that want a social district are towns that are struggling with their economics, and we’re not struggling, we already have a very vibrant downtown,” said Davis. “I think everybody came to the right conclusion, that’s not the right thing for our town. We want to keep it a good family-friendly environment.”

The mayor added that he doesn’t believe the concept of a social district will be discussed again in the near future.