SWANSBORO, N.C. — Hammocks Beach Road will be closed to through traffic starting next week, the Town of Swansboro announced on Wednesday.

The road will be closed from 8 am on March 6th to 5 pm on March 10. NCDOT will be replacing a crossline pipe under the road.

Alternate access to Hammocks Beach Road will be by way of Old Hammock Road. Drivers are encouraged to make appropriate travel plans for accessing Hwy. 24.