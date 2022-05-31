SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Swansboro has a new interim police chief.

Dwayne Taylor was sworn in Tuesday. Taylor will continue to serve Swansboro with 17 years of experience. He replaces Ken Jackson, who resigned last week after initially being placed on administrative leave following reports of conduct detrimental to the police department.

Taylor said he’s focused on “keeping our officers involved with the community, not just running around taking reports, but actually get them involved doing things inside the community, with the citizens and the business owners, and just keeping everybody busy that way, but just excited to be in this new position for right now.”