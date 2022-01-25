Temporary road closures begin for Norfolk Southern rail maintenance

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – Individual temporary road closures starting in Morehead City and ending in Kinston began Jan. 24 while Norfolk Southern performs maintenance and repair on its rail line.

The closures began at Friendly Road in Morehead City and will work their way toward Parrot Dickerson Road in Kinston over the next two months. During the closures, Norfolk Southern will be diverting motorists onto marked detours with barricades and detour signage.

For roads with no detour possible, alternating single-lane closures will be used to maintain access. Drivers should be mindful of crews in the work zone and factor the detours into their commutes. The work is scheduled to be complete by the end of March.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.