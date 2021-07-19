‘That deal fell apart.’ Carteret County, Carolina Water Service deal no longer in the works

The judges of the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting have determined the top-tasting waters in the world, as well as the country. (Getty Images)

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County commissioners were expected to make a decision on selling one of the county’s public water systems to Carolina Water Service Monday night.

However, that deal is no longer in the works, said Commissioner Ed Wheatly.

Carolina Water System made an offer in an email that said they would go back to the original rate that was being charged before we dropped the five-and-a-half percent tax, and they would put a five year moratorium on any kind of rate increases. Well, when we got to the final decision … they withdrew those terms. Chairman Ed Wheatly, Carteret County commissioner

The decision to sell was tabled at the last meeting, giving hope to lots of citizens against the sale.

One of those citizens is Patrick Kelly, the founder of Carteret County For Public Water, a group on Facebook against the sale. He said he is not surprised Carolina Water System withdrew terms.

Commissioner Ed Wheatly said at the upcoming meeting, commissioners will regroup and see what other options are best for the community. One of those options includes revisiting the second-highest bid from Aqua.

That bid is for $9 million.

Wheatly said a contract will be made public so people can look over it once one is created. Wheatly believes any vote at Monday’s meeting will be tabled due to lack of information.