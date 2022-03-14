DOWN EAST, N.C (WNCT) – Since the Carteret County plane crash one month ago, the Down East community is still reeling.

Despite the tragedy, which happened on Feb. 13, many in the area are grateful for the ways the community pulled together to honor and support the victims and their families.

“A lot of the family members in the community are, are still hurting, and still working through the grieving process. But time does help to heal wounds,” said Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck.

Buck says he’s never seen anything like this before, from the different fundraisers to the blue ribbons, to the hundreds of people showing their love in many ways, all to support the community as it continues to heal.

“Just driving down the road and seeing the blue bows, on a mailbox or on a signpost. Everything has just shown the tremendous outpouring of support for the victims and their families and the community in general,” said Buck.

One of those ways of support is Lookout Grocery in Smyrna, which collected money to give to the families. The manager of the store says they’ve raised over $150,000 so far. They know it won’t take the family’s pain away but they hope it will help.

“It’s just been a blessing to the family, to see everybody come together as a community and all over, just about every state you can imagine has been contacting us to donate money. [It’s] been unreal,” said Dawn Russell, manager of Lookout Grocery.

Along with monetary donations, one local flower shop put together the blue-ribbon campaign in honor of the victims, taking over 450 orders of ribbons so far.

“It’s very heartwarming. And it’s an amazing thing to be part of this community. I mean, it’s such a tragic thing that’s happened. And our hearts go out to the families,” said Lexi Brittingham, the shop manager at Sandy’s Flower Shop in Beaufort.

WNCT did reach out to the Carteret County Public Schools system, and they said the community is tired, following the memorial services for the victims these past few weeks. Buck said this is something Carteret is going to deal with for a long time.

“I think the healing process has begun and but it is going to take a while,” said Buck.

Click here for the official fundraiser for the Core Sound families. For more information on how to donate to Lookout Grocery check them out on Facebook here.