MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Morehead City has announced its next deputy fire chief.

City Manager Christopher S. Turner and Fire Chief Jon C. Wade announced the selection of Kane R. Johnson to fulfill the vacant role of deputy chief within the Morehead City Fire Department. Johnson replaces Wade in the role after Wade was promoted to chief following the retirement of former chief Jamie Fulk.

Johnson, a 35-year fire service veteran, has been serving as assistant chief of Cherry Point Fire & Emergency Services since 2013. Wade named Johnson after a rigorous selection process that included several national candidates, city officials said in a media release on Wednesday.

Johnson is certified across multiple disciplines and is a member of the North Carolina Fire Chiefs Association, North Carolina Fireman’s Association, National Fire Academy and International Association of Arson Investigators, according to information from the Town of Morehead City. He continues to serve as a fire instructor with the Fire Academy at Carteret Community College.

His fire service work includes Assistant Chief, Cherry Point Fire & EMS; Deputy Chief, Newport Fire Department; Assistant Supervisor, Atlantic Beach Fire Department, Firefighter, Tarboro Fire Department, Captain, Heartsease Volunteer Fire Department-Virginia.

Johnson will begin his new role on Nov. 7 and will make $90,000 annually.