PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. – Registration is now open for the 16th Annual Kayak for the Warriors hosted by the Town of Pine Knoll Shores.

The three-day event features a Warrior Reception and silent and live auction, golf tournament and kickoff party and 3.2-mile kayak and paddle board race, and barbecue lunch benefiting Hope For The Warriors.

The Warrior Reception and Auction will kick off this year’s series of events Thursday, June 1, from 4 – 7 p.m. Hosted at the Crystal Coast Country Club, the $25 ticket per person price includes hors d’oeuvres, music, silent and live auctions. Drink specials are available. The silent auction will be online beginning May 25. It will close out at the reception, but everyone can continue bidding up until the close. Registration will close on May 25.

On Saturday, June 3, the signature kayak and paddle board race begins at 10 a.m. The 3.2-mile race starts at Garner Park and moves through Bogue Sound and the Pine Knoll Shores canals. Registration is $50 for a single kayak and $100 for a tandem. Both include a T-shirt and lunch. Loaner kayaks are available on a first-come, first-served basis and need to be reserved by emailing coordinator@k4tw.org. Registration will close on June 1.

The Warrior Trophy is awarded to the paddler or team that brings in the most donations.

For those preferring to stay on land while supporting local veterans, military members and families, lunch is available for $10 per person or $15 per family.

A kickoff party for the golf tournament at the Tipsy Turtle in Atlantic Beach will be Thursday, June 8 from 4 -8 p.m. Guests can enjoy music, DJ, food, 50/50 raffles, wine and dine tickets and door prizes. No tickets necessary.

On Friday, June 9, the Fourth Annual Kayak for the Warriors Golf Tournament kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at the Crystal Coast Country Club. The shotgun start tournament is $85 per player and includes 18 holes of golf, cart, and lunch. Prizes will be awarded for first- and second-place teams, the longest drive, closest to the pin and more. Players will also be able to purchase mulligans. Registration for the golf event closes on June 5.

“As we gear up for our 16th year, we are fortunate to have volunteers who give of their time and energy year after year,” shared event organizer Jean McDanal. “Our success as a peer-to-peer fundraiser for HOPE would not be possible without these incredible people. Our donors, both individuals and businesses, are extremely generous. We thank them for their compassionate giving. We all realize how our efforts support the mission of HOPE.”

“The Town of Pine Knoll Shores and its dedicated group of volunteers never cease to amaze us for their incredible and longstanding support,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of the nonprofit organization. “Each year, we’re reminded how HOPE has been able to grow to support so many military families in eastern N.C. and beyond due to committed communities like Pine Knoll Shores.”

Since 2008, Kayak for the Warriors has raised over $785,000 benefiting Hope For The Warriors and its programs.

Founded aboard Camp Lejeune, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programs including health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.

To learn more about Kayak for the Warriors or to purchase tickets or register for any event, visit k4tw.org or for questions email coordinator@k4tw.org.

For more information on Hope For The Warriors, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.