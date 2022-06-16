SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Swansboro has informed the community its Fourth of July fireworks have been canceled. They cited the fact the fireworks were stored at the farm in Lenoir County where an explosion killed the owner of the site last Friday.

An email Thursday afternoon stated the decision.

“The Town of Swansboro regrets to announce that the July 4th Fireworks Display originally planned for Monday evening July 4th, has been canceled due to the devastating loss of the vendor’s warehouse in LaGrange NC last weekend. Music by the TAMS will still be held from 6-10 pm at the Pavilion.”

The explosion happened June 10 on a farm south of La Grange. The farm raises hay, and fields were being burned on it when it got out of control. Randy Herring, who owned the property where the explosion happened, died after he sustained injuries trying to put out the fire and from the explosion. Officials said the explosion happened when the fire set off commercial-grade fireworks, which were being stored in a metal container on the farm.

Two of the three firefighters who were rushed to the hospital have been released. A third firefighter was sent to the NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill for further treatment.

The investigation into the explosion continued by the Lenoir County Fire Marshal’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal, the NC Forest Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.