UNC seeking artists to create mural for its building

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The University of North Carolina Institute of Marine Sciences is seeking artists interested in creating a mural for its main building in Morehead City.

The 75th anniversary of the university’s Institute of Marine Sciences is in 2022 and officials want to commemorate it as well as have something eye-catching as people drive into Morehead City on Arendell Street. They ask artists to follow the theme of the four focus areas of the institute, fisheries, coastal hazards, coastal ecosystems and water quality.

The deadline to submit a pitch idea is January 10. They will select an artist sometime in mid-February and hope the mural will be finished sometime between June and October.

Libby O’Malley, Development Manager of UNC-IMS said they have had a lot of interest from muralists all over the country.

“For an artist looking to make their mark, it’s a terrific opportunity to do something really unique and compelling, and we can’t wait to see what that looks like,” said Libby O’Malley, development manager of UNC-IMS.

O’Malley said they are excited to bridge the gap between art and sciences and look forward to reviewing all of the mural pitches.