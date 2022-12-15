EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A unique event happened Thursday along the Crystal Coast.

The third annual “Misplaced Mutts Fundraiser” took place in Emerald Isle, featuring an iconic character from the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

After months of hard work, installing over 35,000 Christmas lights and securing a replica of “Cousin Eddie’s” RV from the movie, the Plums were ready to host the community.

“When Jerry [Plum] came to me with the idea, I thought it was one of the [wackiest] things I’ve ever heard. But let’s give it a shot, let’s see how it goes,” said Emerald Isle Mayor Jason Holland.

Now, three years later, it’s a hit with the locals.

“People asked me every time we’re out anywhere during the whole year, ‘Hey, are you doing your event this year? What time are you guys going to have it? Can we come out? Can we help?’” said organizer Jerry Plum.

Eight members of the community take 30-minute shifts dressing up as ‘Cousin Eddie’ and putting on a performance for the crowd, including the mayor of Emerald Isle.

“It’s a funny night, what you’re watching the RV and watching those guys in character, Jason is good,” said Jerry Plum.

This is all happening because Plum wanted to give back, and he chose Misplaced Mutts as the place to do so.

“They do so much. And they need so much help. They never complain. They’ve never not taken in a dog. They’re just wonderful. And they deserve everything that we’re giving them,” said Plum.

Last year, they raised $10,000 during the event. This year, they were aiming for $15,000. But, by the time the event happened, they had already raised over $5,000.

“It’s just a community filled with good-hearted caring people that lead with servant’s hearts every day. And I’m happy to be a part of that,” said Holland.

If you couldn’t make it out, they’ll also be accepting donations online through December 21. You can click here to donate.