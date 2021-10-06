USA Today nominates Beaufort ‘Best Small Town for Adventure’

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – USA Today has nominated Beaufort to be the “2021 Best Small Town for Adventure.”

A panel of travel experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners will be determined by popular vote. Each town in the poll has a population of fewer than 25,000 people.

Boone is the only other North Carolina town to make the list.

Last year, USA Today 10Best’s crowned Beaufort the “2020 Best Small Town for Adventure” in America. The small coastal Carolina town received national attention for their big experiences for adventure.

Beaufort beat Fayetteville, West Virginia and Ellicottville, New York in 2020.

In the current poll, Beaufort sits at #4 on the list. Savanna, Illinois is the current leader.

“We’re excited that Beaufort has the opportunity to win this accolade for the second year in a row,” stated Susan Sanders, president of the Beaufort Business Association.

Vote once per day until voting ends on Monday, October 25th at Noon ET.

Here is the link to vote.

The 10 best small towns will be announced on Friday, November 5th.

Beaufort is no stranger to national accolades. In the past, the town has been named South’s Best Small Town” by Southern Living, “America’s Favorite Town” by Travel + Leisure, “Coolest Small Town in America” by Budget Travel, and “Best Yachting Town in America by Yachting magazine.

BDA is a nonprofit organization that seeks to support economic and community development in Beaufort. For more information on Beaufort Development Association, visit www.beaufortnc.com.