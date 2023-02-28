MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A motor vehicle collision happened Tuesday that resulted in damage to a gas pump at a convenience store in Morehead City.

A Facebook post to the Town of Morehead City page says the crash happened around 1 p.m. One vehicle was speeding and ended up striking one of the fuel pumps at the Speedway at the intersection of Fourth and Arendell Street. In addition to hitting the fuel pump, the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant and several other non-moving vehicles, causing a lot of damage.

Morehead City Fire-EMS and the Morehead City Police Department were on the scene and were assisted by Harkers Island Fire Rescue.

Two people were taken to Carteret Healthcare’s emergency room with minor injuries. No names have been released.

The investigation was still ongoing Tuesday night.