MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County is working hard this week to help make the community a better place.

The Litter Free Land and Sea Campaign has three scheduled clean-ups with over 250 volunteers. Several groups will be coming together to help clean up the roadways around Highway 101 and Middle Creek areas.



“It’s nice to see so many people taking so much pride in the fact that, you know, they want this to be a beautiful, clean place to live and are acknowledging the fact that it does take a community effort to help in that regard,” said Carteret County Economic Development Director Michelle Querry.