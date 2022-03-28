MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret Big Sweep is looking for volunteers to help pick up trash along Highway 58.

Coordinator Dee Smith said the section of the highway between Hunter Creek Road and Old Church Road needs extra assistance because the trash is getting really bad. She said the date for the highway 58 clean-up is to be announced, but once a group is found, they will get started as soon as possible.



“Litter on the roadside is not just unsightly, it’s dangerous. It’s harmful to our waterways, which we depend on for our food. It’s also really important to have clean roads for tourism, ” Smith said.

Smith adds that there are lots of other clean-up events coming up throughout the month of April.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can reach Smith via email on the Carteret Big Sweep website.