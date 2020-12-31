Wash away 2020 COVID-19 safely as ‘Penguin Plunge’ goes virtual

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – If you are looking to splash into 2021 or drown out 2020, Carteret County’s annual Penguin Plunge is now virtual.

Co-founder Miriam Sutton said in previous years she’s seen about 800 people brave the cold waters. She’s hoping this year people will make the plunge – COVID safely.

The non-profit group is benefiting from this year’s ticket sales with donations going to Morehead City’s Hope Mission. Gene McLendon, Hope Mission’s executive director, said the group’s primary focuses are addressing the need of poverty, financial assistance, homelessness and substance abuse.

“It takes a lot of work to do this stuff,” McLendon said.

Your plunge price will go to a good cause. Hope Mission provides about 200 meals a day, 7 days a week through its soup kitchen. It also houses men and women who have hit hard times and has been continuing to serve seniors through COVID with a meals on wheels program.

The Mission also houses people in recovery from substance abuse, giving them a place to stay for six months.

To register for the event, which runs virtually through Friday, click HERE.

Organizers ask only to post appropriate photos of you plunging into the new year. If you do not want to make the plunge, donations are still accepted.