UPDATE – Crews have completed half of the needed work on the railroad tracks in Newport. Due to weather, crews will not be able to work today or tomorrow. The final half will be completed Monday, March 14.

NEWPORT, N.C. – Lanes of U.S. 70 in Newport are scheduled to close as Norfolk Southern does maintenance work on the railroad tracks.



Between March 8-10, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted onto one side of the highway. Signs will direct traffic to use the crossovers to access either the east or westbound lanes near Tom Mann Road. The work is weather permitting.



Motorists can avoid this section of U.S. 70 by way of Chatham Street, which connects to the highway on either side of the town.



Drivers should be mindful of the temporary traffic pattern and slow down and use caution.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov