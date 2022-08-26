CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) – On September 17th, the Friends of the Western Carteret Library are hosting an author’s talk with Thomas Kies.

The event is from 6:30-8:30 pm at the Western Carteret Public Library Annex in Cape Carteret. The event includes hors d’oeuvres and a signed paperback book.

Kies is a Pine Knoll Shores resident who has written a five-book mystery series including “Random Road,” “Darkness Lane,” “Graveyard Bay,” “Shadow Hill” and the latest installment, “Whisper Room.” The event will feature Kies talking about his series of books and the writing business. He will also sign copies of his book as well.

Tickets for the event will be $20 for members, $25 for non-members, couple ticket is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. The event will be held at 230 Taylor Notion Road Cape in Carteret.

