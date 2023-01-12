MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A whale calf was documented dead on January 7th due to unknown causes, according to a release from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The male calf, estimated to be a couple of weeks old, was found dead under a pier in Morehead City.

On January 3, it was reported that the calf was seen alive, but was alone too close to the shore in the Beaufort Inlet. An aerial survey team from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute responded and was able to locate the calf with the help of on-water responders from the North Carolina Maritime Museum. He was underweight and in poor health. The team searched for the calf’s mother but found nothing.

Scientists determined that the calf was separated from his mother. Newborn calves cannot survive long without their mothers. Later on the same day, a video taken from the public showed the calf under a dock at Morehead City Port.

Veterinarians and biologists from Duke and NC State Universities, along with the North Carolina Maritime Museum, responded on boats to assess the situation. The whale was found dead under the pier four days later.

This calf will be added as the 93rd whale to the ongoing Unusual Mortality Event that the species has experienced since 2017, according to NOAA.