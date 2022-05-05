EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — The White Oak Elementary School will hold a “Beach Safety Day” this Friday.

The event runs from 8:30-11 a.m. at the school for all students and staff. The Emerald Isle Fire Department’s Ocean Rescue Chief, Bill Matthias, and members of his team will be on hand to share important life-saving information and demonstrations with the students and staff as we commence the beach season.

This year’s presentation will have a bonus of lifesaving information as the popular and recently established charitable nonprofit, “Know Before You Go-NC,” will have its founder and President, Danny Shell, on hand to talk to attendees and provide them with their signature “S.A.F.E.R. checklist and silicone bracelet.

According to Shell, “These types of presentations are important for everyone, especially our younger population, and our initiative is delighted to be a small part of supporting Emerald Isle’s outstanding ocean rescue team.”

The WOES coordinator for the event and Carteret County Teacher of the Year 2021-22, Wesley Pearson, shared, “We are thrilled to have our students receive this life-saving information from Emerald Isle’s United States Lifesaving Association, (USLA) certified ocean rescue team and the American Red Cross for Eastern NC’s endorsed, “Know Before You Go-NC” beach safety initiative.” Shell and Pearson both agree, “Saving lives through education is a powerful tool!”

For more information, please contact Danny Shell at 443-536-8664.